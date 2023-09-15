The Legend of Aeon Gate will be released in 2024 for Nintendo Switch • Nintendo Connect

During the previous Nintendo Direct presentation, a visually enhanced Nintendo Switch version of the original GameCube title was revealed Paper Mario: Legend of the Eternals Gate Announce. More information will be announced later. You can watch the announcement trailer here:

Paper Mario: Legend of the Eternals Gate It is a role-playing video game released in 2004 and developed by Intelligent Systems for GameCube. The game adopts many elements from its predecessor Paper Mario, including a turn-based combat system and a card-dealing game world. The central mission is to obtain the seven-star gems and rescue Princess Peach. He is the predecessor Super Paper Mario. If you want to play the first part, you can do so on Nintendo Switch Nintendo 64 – Nintendo Switch Online Do.

Originally released for the Nintendo GameCube system, this game returns with updated graphics. Players follow Mario and his friends to uncover the secret behind the ancient Gate of Aeons. Will Mario survive this role-playing adventure or will he end up being completely wiped out? Paper Mario: Legend of the Eternals Gate It will be revealed on Nintendo Switch in 2024. It will be especially interesting to see if Nintendo does some censorship here or leaves everything in the original, but we’ll definitely have more on that later. What do you think of the title announcement?