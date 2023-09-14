Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty: Update 2.0 scheduled, plus more information about the add-on

In a few days, Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty, the first and only expansion for CDPR’s role-playing game, will be released. Previously, there was the Night City Wire Stream which contained a lot of exciting information.

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty is slowly but surely approaching – the expansion will be released for PC, Xbox Series Before that, game owners can look forward to the free 2.0 update, the release date of which has now been announced. Accordingly, update 2.0 will be released on September 21 for current generation and PC.

Update 2.0 brings many changes, including a revamped police system, redesigned perks, and improved cyberware. With Phantom Liberty comes a new story campaign, a brand new area, another skill tree, as well as several new side quests.

As the demo progressed, more details about new items and changes to gameplay were revealed. Game Director Gabe Amatangelo talked about the revamped perk and skill trees and the all-new Relic skill tree that will be released exclusively with the Phantom Liberty expansion.

If you want to prepare a little for Phantom Liberty, you can also take one Brand new building scheme Unleash your energy, with which you can plan your characters before you start playing. It also gives you a good idea of ​​the new skill trees.

Also includes: The world premiere of a brand new trailer starring Elba – set seven years before the events of Phantom Liberty, followed by additional behind-the-scenes footage featuring the iconic actor. Viewers had the opportunity to see Elba in an interview and frame-by-frame analysis of the trailer about his character in the expansion, secret agent Solomon Reed.

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty – A cinematic trailer with Idris Elba aka Solomon Reed CD Projekt RED has released a new trailer featuring Idris Elba.