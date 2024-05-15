Grandsons David Madlener, Manuel Ganal and Lucas Hadum could be up to something. They don’t know anything about it, and they weren’t even born. But this much is certain: Grandpa will from time to time talk about how 21 brave Austrians put great Canada on the brink of a historic defeat on May 14, 2024 at the World Ice Hockey Championships in Prague. In the final third, captain Thomas Raffl and his teammates turned a 6-1 deficit into 6-6 and scored a point past the heavy favorites for the second time in their World Cup history. “Amazing! Awesome!”, said top scorer Dominik Zwerger on behalf of the proud nation. It didn’t matter that they lost the game in overtime. “I can’t take the smile off my face,” Zwerger said.

Austrian national team coach Roger Bader, 59, who goes by the Swiss name, was almost nervous: “I’ve been a coach for 30 years and I’ve watched crazy matches. There was great euphoria, and we were flying on a cloud. Five goals against us.” Canada in the final third is hard to beat and catch up.” Finland once won the final third 5-0, in the 2011 World Cup final against Sweden, and the saga has since been passed on to those born after them year after year. But that was Finland, One of the great ice hockey countries in Canada, each tax office has more registered players than the Austrian Ice Hockey Association.

“It’s unbelievable! After 1:6 it was already impossible. Suddenly we started scoring goals,” said NHL professional Marco Rossi, who leveled the score 49 seconds before the final siren. Given the surprise, even his usual self-consciousness remained reserved Al-Taj newspaper After the defeat, the headline was somewhat conservative: “Austria stuns the ice hockey world.” It was like this.

Canada feels nervous after conceding two goals

Cousins, Kohli, Byram, McCann, Bedard, Dubois: everything points to a fitting victory. But: “These ‘small’ countries are much better than a lot of people think,” said Canada coach Andre Tourigny, who led the team to its 28th World Cup title last year in the final against Germany (5:2). Austria fought with all her heart. “We felt nervous after the second goal in the final third.”

Canadian teams have played about 1,600 thirds in a World Series since 1930. They have conceded five goals just four times, most recently in 1981 against the Soviet Union. Sbornaya That dominated world ice hockey and Canada still sends amateurs to world championships, not NHL pros like John Tavares or Connor Bedard. In the country of the world record champion, people care more Current NHL playoff series between Edmonton and Vancouver (score 2: 2). But they did not want to deliver the news of their first World Cup defeat to the Austrian ski nation.

They were in a rush in overtime. Captain Tavares ended the Canadian nightmare with a score of 7:6 after 15 seconds. But the Austrians didn’t care a millisecond later. “After the second trimester, no one in the world believes in us anymore, maybe not even our families,” Dominik Zwerger said. But they will still hear something.