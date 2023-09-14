Whatsapp Update: These smartphones will be released at the end of October

If you are using a very old smartphone, you should expect that WhatsApp will not work anymore at some point.

No more using WhatsApp on certain devices: these smartphones are in danger of stopping at the end of October

Whatsapp is cleaning up: As of the end of October, some devices with very old operating systems will no longer be supported. Users are informed about this several times before updating, and then restrictions follow.

With new releases, Whatsapp regularly checks which operating systems are still supported and where you should slowly draw a line. At the beginning of the year, only a few iPhones were released that were still usable (you can learn more here).

Now it’s time again: on October 24, Whatsapp will stop supporting Android 4.1 to 4.4. On the Company blog “As of October 24, 2023, only Android 5.0 and later will be supported,” it says.

Whatsapp: Android released up to version 4.4

For older devices still running Android 4.1 to 4.4, this means no more WhatsApp updates and no ability to create new accounts or verify accounts. But after more than ten years, that’s okay. The old Android system, codenamed “Jelly Bean,” was introduced in 2012 and can be found on devices like the Samsung Galaxy S2, Xiaomi Mi2s, or LG Optimus L7.

As of the deadline, Whatsapp will require at least Android 5 – so anyone using Android 4.1 to 4.4 will be excluded from the network. high “Robot bodyBut this only affects a relatively small number of people: In May 2023, only 0.5 percent of all Android devices were still running Jelly Bean, and even the Android 5 to 9 share is in the single-digit percentage range. In the world, this corresponds to a share of 0.5 percent, according to the trade magazine, there are still 15 million devices – so Whatsapp’s warning is justified.

Those affected will receive multiple notifications

“If we no longer support your operating system, we will notify you and remind you several times to update your device to continue using WhatsApp,” Whatsapp wrote.

The reasons for the change are always the same: “In order to keep up with the latest technological developments, we regularly stop supporting older operating systems in order to align our resources with the latest ones,” explain the messenger developers.

