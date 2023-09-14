Gamescom Preview: Encapsulated – PS4 Source

At Gamescom I was able to surrounded Watch the voxel-based multiplayer survival game with role-playing elements from developer Keen Games. Watch a trailer for the game here:

in surrounded You don’t have anything at first and you have to gradually collect materials. You can use this, for example, to build a shelter. If you mine something, you will receive different recipes for making things from it. In addition, you can also find other recipes in the world for more unusual buildings. You’ll also need a shelter because the world has been almost wiped out by a mysterious force. A mysterious mist moves across the land where monsters live, who also move out of the mist at night. In order to defend yourself against creatures or better excavate objects, you need tools, which you of course have to build (with certain tools you can do very quick terraforming). Of course, all this work uses energy, so you have to eat or drink something sometimes. You will find no NPCs in the world at first. However, you can find soul shards that can be used to bring lost souls back to life. These people can be, for example, blacksmiths who can have you craft new weapons or armor. They usually also have a quest chain that tells you its own story. Of course, you will also find documents in the world that tell you more about the world’s past. And in the midst of the fog you can find roots spreading this fog. They are usually guarded by a powerful enemy. If you can defeat him and destroy the root, the fog in this area will disappear for a certain period until everything comes back to life again.

As we mentioned at the beginning, you can surrounded Also play in online co-op. This is possible with up to 16 players. You can come together at any point in the story without any problems, which is why, apart from the loot, it’s useful for bosses to respawn. You can then explore Embervale together and coordinate your battles with different skills, for example. The battles themselves are very fast. If you wish, you can also perform sneak attacks, which often deal devastating, if not lethal, damage.

surrounded It feels like a mix of games like Minecraft, Breath of the Wild, Ark, etc., but it has enough of its own ideas to stand out. on Official Website You can learn more or try it yourself with a demo during Steam Next Fest starting on October 9, 2023. The game will be released first for PC via Steam, but is also scheduled to be released for PS5 and Xbox Series S/X.