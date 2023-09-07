Supermodels like Heidi Klum love these beauty foods

“Beauty comes from within” – is this really true? The answer is yes! While we often point to our inner values, nutrition can actually be crucial to our charisma. That’s why stars like Miranda Kerr, Eva Longoria, Jessica Alba, and Heidi Klum are using the power of beauty foods to give their radiance an extra dose of glow. Here we’ll tell you what foods celebrity beauties swear by and what miracle cures they do!

In the clip: Glow Food – These foods make your skin glow

Beauty Foods: Beauty from the inside with the right nutrition

How beautiful it is to wake up every day with flawless skin and shiny hair – just like the stars. Sure, many of them have a professional makeup team that ensures they look perfect. But they also attach great importance to a healthy diet and incorporate cosmetic foods into their menu. Because vitamins, minerals and other nutrients can ensure beautiful skin and hair. So, if you want to boost your beauty a little, you should definitely use certain foods in addition to your skin care routine.

The best cosmetic foods that contain vitamin A

Cosmetic foods containing vitamin A in particular ensure good eyes and clear skin. It nourishes and tightens the skin and is often used in anti-aging products. Gwyneth Paltrow also knows that Vitamin A can smooth out small wrinkles and give our skin a radiant glow. That’s exactly why the actress loves using avocados and using them to evoke various dishes like green shakshuka. This superfood has an anti-inflammatory effect and provides valuable omega-3 fatty acids that protect moisture balance and sebum production.

Beautiful skin thanks to beauty foods that contain vitamin C

Vitamin C is and will be a universal element: it not only supports the function of our immune and nervous systems, but is also responsible for the formation of collagen. In addition to citrus fruits and berries, tomatoes are also valuable sources of vitamin C. Model Heidi Klum was also included tomatoes They are happy with their diet – after all, they taste delicious, besides. Red vegetables are also used in beauty products such as skin creams for acne or anti-aging products. We will tell you more beauty hacks from Heidi Klum here!

A few days ago, a rumor spread that Heidi Klum only consumes 900 calories a day. The GNTM president is now defending herself against this in a statement.

Beauty from within: Beauty foods that contain vitamin B2

You’ve probably already had to deal with painful cracks in the corners of your mouth. Chapped lips can be caused by a vitamin B2 deficiency. This vitamin ensures the health of the mucous membranes, but it is also important for the special proteins in the lens of our eyes. That’s why supermodel Gigi Hadid likes to load her plate with lots of vegetables, like broccoli or cabbage. If you’re not a fan of vegetables, don’t worry! Vitamin B2 is also found, for example, in milk and whole grain products.

Beautiful thanks to selenium – beauty foods

Do you have brittle, brittle hair or even hair loss? Then foods containing selenium could be the right solution for you. The trace element protects cells from free radicals, supplies hair follicles with important nutrients and promotes healthy hair growth. Selenium also strengthens brittle nails, which is why stars like Blake Lively like to consume selenium sources such as nuts and flax seeds – they’re a perfect topping, especially for breakfast dishes.

Copper for beauty from within

As an important trace element, copper performs many functions in the body. Not only does it have an antioxidant effect, it also supports collagen production. It also enhances skin and hair pigmentation and reduces wrinkles. The beauty product is especially found in grains, cashews or coffee. That’s why supermodel Miranda Kerr can’t skip coffee in the morning. In addition to caffeine, it is said to reduce dark circles under the eyes. Alternatively, if you don’t like coffee, you can simply apply cold coffee to the eye area – a perfect mask!

Niacin for skin – the best beauty foods

Niacin, also known as niacinamide or vitamin B3, is another beauty miracle cure for our skin. It supports cell division and ensures faster regeneration. This can especially help prevent dandruff and cracked skin. Actress Jennifer Aniston relies on meat and fish. For all the vegetarians among us: legumes, vegetables, and whole grain products also contain valuable niacin.

Beauty foods that contain biotin

Whether it’s to treat skin blemishes, hair loss or brittle nails – Biotin Beauty Vitamin is a true all-rounder among beauty enhancers. The vitamin is important for our metabolism, renews skin cells and ensures a good moisture balance in our skin. Bananas, spinach and eggs are high in biotin, an effect long known to actress and model Eva Longoria: she likes to prepare egg dishes like omelettes for her youthful skin. Did you know that egg yolk is also a perfect treatment for dry hair?

Beauty Foods with Zinc – Nutrition for Beautiful Skin

To protect yourself from beauty killers like pimples, you can eat sources of zinc. Zinc performs valuable functions in the body and can maintain our hormonal balance. It has an anti-inflammatory effect, regulates sebum production and can reduce skin blemishes. Many legumes such as lentils, beans or dairy products and meats provide vital nutrients. Katy Perry swears by hydrating mushrooms. In addition to its antioxidant properties, the vitamin D it contains promotes skin health.

Water – the number one beauty food

If you drink enough, you can look forward to fresh, radiant skin. Water ensures adequate hydration and reduces dry skin, wrinkles or dull skin. Actress Ashley Tisdale even draws attention to this on her Instagram account and reminds her fans to drink enough water. Adults should drink about 1.5 liters of water per day.

Veggies as a nutrient booster – Poppy Delevingne loves them!

Supergreens can provide the perfect energy boost. They have many related nutrients that have an alkalizing and detoxifying effect. The vitamins and antioxidants present not only ensure healthy skin but also promote hair growth. That’s why supermodel Poppy Delevingne discovered Pukka’s “Super Greens Powder”: she apparently mixes the powder with water every morning and drinks it for the perfect start to the day.

Shea, quinoa and coconut oil: on Jessica Alba’s table every day

Chia superfood can help treat dull and weak hair. It contains omega-3 fatty acids as well as antioxidants and fibre. Actress Jessica Alba, for example, loves breakfast dishes that go great with chia seeds. She also loves incorporating quinoa into her diet because the vitamins present support cell regeneration and ensure an even complexion. Many stars also use coconut oil daily as a skin and hair moisture booster. Vegetable fats contain important minerals that are healthy and give you a beautiful glow.