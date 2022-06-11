Strokes with an unclear cause are often caused by embolism – the practice of healing

Stroke: the exact cause often remains unclear

According to specialists, one out of every four suffers from ischemia brain attack The Wave in the dark. Years ago, scientific studies showed that in many of these cases, embolism as the main reason. Experts are now reporting the new findings.

More than a quarter of a million people in Germany suffer a stroke every year. A significant proportion of these diseases can be attributed to diseases of the cardiovascular system. But in nearly every fifth stroke, the cause remains unknown. in the magazine”Nature Reviews NeuroscienceAmong other things, potential new treatment suggestions for some sufferers are now being reported.

The cause of every fifth stroke is unclear

as in stream message At the University of Duisburg-Essen Medical School (UDE), the exact cause of about 20 percent of all strokes is unclear.

what’s in the beginning”Coded strokesIt was defined in 2014 by an international working group as a so-called “embolic stroke of undetermined origin” (ESUS).

According to the information, the ESUS concept is based on the observation that most cryptographic strokes cause one The origin of the emblem to have. The potential sources of these blockages are varied.

Some patients have two or more potential patients Stroke causes At the same time, in other cases, no obvious cause can be found despite extensive diagnosis.

See those affected more differentiated

progress in stroke research Do it according to Professor Dr. Hans-Christoph Diener, Professor Emeritus of Neurology at UDE’s School of Medicine, it is now possible to take a more discerning look at the large group of ESUS patients.

The expert suggests in “Nature Reviews Neurology” with his American and Greek colleagues Modify From the current ESUS concept.

For example, the authors advocate for patients with a pronounced foramen ovale (PFO) or other clinical and/or anatomical pathology. high-risk properties Persons under the age of 60 should not be considered as ESUS cases.

In addition, the International Team of Neurologists suggests that some patients with ESUS should have ECG monitoring performed in order to exclude previously unrecognized paroxysmal atrial fibrillation.

Some people may benefit from treatment

As stated in the communication, ongoing studies are intended to help clarify whether patients have Atrial heart diseaseover the age of 75 and/or with renal impairment and ESUS benefit from oral anticoagulation.

Doctors suspect that subgroups of ESUS have affected a group of the mouth Anticoagulant therapy Using NOACs such as dabigatran, apixaban, or rivaroxaban instead of aspirin to prevent stroke recurrence.

this is consequences However, for subgroups, they must be confirmed before they can be used clinically.

“The results of these ongoing studies could change the concept of ESUS by clearly identifying new subgroups for which treatment concepts are being adapted.”Explains Professor Dr. Hans Christoph Diener.

According to the expert, these subgroups can include patients “Have atrial cardiomyopathy, supra-cardiac arteriosclerosis, or high-frequency atrial attacks.” (ad)