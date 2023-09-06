Photo reader astronomy: The sun on September 6, 2023
Significant growth in clusters of spots that were very small a couple of days ago. Visibility was very good except for some wind gusts.
Data about the image
|location
|Fretal
|time
|
09/06/2023 at 3:15 PM CEST
|Telescope/lens
|Intes 150/900 MN + Canon EOS 6D Mark I + Baader VIP Barlow (F=1996mm, x factor 2.21) + TS ND 0.9 Neutral Density Filter, (1.25″, 13% transmission) + Baader Solar Film OD 3.8
|Exposure time
|19×1/800 sec
