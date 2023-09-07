Astronomers marvel at the belching of black holes

Posted on by Faye Stephens

If a star gets too close to a massive black hole, things look bad for it. Due to the strong influence of tidal forces, the star can literally be torn apart within a few hours: about half of the celestial body flies away, while the rest forms an “accretion disk” around the black hole. This disk surrounds the black hole and constantly feeds it with falling matter. The event appears to astronomers on Earth as a bright optical flash. Then the experts receive more signals. For the first few days or weeks, the accretion disk is not particularly stable, as the material in it keeps colliding, creating measurable radio signals.

