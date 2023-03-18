Practice tip: Five minutes of core and postural Pilates exercises

Tip of the week for our app “5 Minute Pilates” is a fitness app that allows users to perform Pilates exercises from the comfort of their own home. The Pilates app is available for free for IOS and Android.

Application hint. app”5 minutes Pilatesis a fitness app that allows users to perform Pilates exercises in the comfort of their own home. The app offers a wide variety of workouts and exercises. The app offers a variety of Pilates exercises suitable for users of all fitness levels, including beginners, intermediate, and experts. The benefit of 5 Minute Pilates is that each session It only takes 5 minutes.

The 5 Minute Pilates app – for a strong core

Our 5 Minute Pilates app for the week – primarily because of the short exercise modules – is aimed at those who have a busy schedule and want to quickly do a movement module in between. With this application, training can be easily integrated into everyday life.

The interface of the app is very easy to navigate. On the one hand, you can perform the exercises in a daily challenge, which are grouped together in such a way that you can do them in five minutes. The modules have a timer, so the user can see their progress. On the other hand, there is a list where all the exercises are lined up. Each exercise is also presented with detailed instructions and a short video so users can be confident they are using the proper technique. With daily units, the user can see exactly the progress they have already made.

Special features of the application 5 minutes pilates

Download for free

Usage: free

In-app purchases: Yes

Advertising: Yes

Languages: German, English, French, Spanish, Italian and many more

Age requirement: none

Provider location: www.olsonapps.co.uk/Apps/5%20Minute%20Pilates.html

What is pilates?

Pilates is an exercise method developed by Joseph Pilates in the 1920s. It is a total body exercise that focuses on improving posture, body control, and body awareness. Pilates training consists of a set of movements that focus on private breathing and conscious control of body movements. The goal of Pilates training is to strengthen the deep muscle groups, stabilize the spine and improve flexibility and body movement.

Our rating

(4 1/2 out of 5 stars)

Our conclusion: The 5 Minute Pilates app is a good choice for anyone who wants to incorporate Pilates into their fitness routine. With a wide range of exercises, precise instructions, and an easy-to-use interface, the app is suitable for both beginners and advanced Pilates practitioners. The only drawback is that the number of different exercises is somewhat limited. Hence deducting half a star. 5 Minute Pilates gets four and a half stars out of five.

Downloads and other app tips

Download Apple App Store / IOS: 5-minute Pilates workout

Download Apple Google Play / Android: 5 minutes Pilates

