Almost try science during the Whitsun Holidays



Koblenz. How do you program a robot and what can you actually produce with a 3D printer? The answers to these questions will be provided by the virtual vacation program at Koblenz University of Applied Sciences in Whitsun from 25 to 28 May 2021. Two vacation courses @home on mathematical and technical issues offer practical science to school children between the ages of 13 and 16. Age – all from the comfort of home. Participation is free and places are still available. Information on registration is at www.hs-koblenz.de/ferienangebote.

In the two holiday sessions after Whitsun, participants get interesting insights into two labs at the Koblenz University of Applied Sciences: On May 25 and 26, everything revolves around robotics. In the course “ROBBI-LAB: Introduction to Robotic Technology”, students get to know the essence of the question of how robots can make our work easier and how they move. In this exciting online workshop, they program a task on the robot simulator under the supervision of experts and can then use the webcam to watch a robot at the university perform its own program.

Then, in the “3D Printers In Action (RAPID-LAB)” certification course on May 27-28, participants learn how to develop products using the latest manufacturing processes. In this online workshop, you can get creative on your own and develop your own product with the support of experienced students. Its production can be pursued on a 3D printer at the university directly via a webcam.

Bachelor courses are funded by the Ministry of Science, Additional Education and Culture of the state of Rhineland-Palatinate.

Due to the limited number of participants, pre-registration is essential. More information is available at www.hs-koblenz.de/ferienangebote.



