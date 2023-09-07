Brain-computer interfaces Brain implants give two women back their language Knowledge

For many years, researchers have been working on how people with paralysis can speak fluently again. Two US research groups have now made significant progress here, offering hope to those affected.

Anne is in a wheelchair. Since suffering a stroke, the 47-year-old has been paralyzed and can no longer speak. In order to communicate with her husband, she used special glasses to select individual letters on the screen and combine them word by word. This is tiring and takes time. Usually, because everything is happening so fast lately.

The implant translates brain activity into language

This is made possible by what is called a brain-computer interface. An interface that connects the human brain to the computer and thus allows communication with the environment using thoughts. In Ann’s case, it is a thin film containing about 250 electrodes. Neurosurgeon Edward Chang of the University of California, San Francisco, implanted it under the top of her skull. The electrodes there measure the electrical brain signals that arise when Anne wants to say something.

It has long been a black box: “It was only about five or six years ago that we began to understand the electrical patterns that give rise to movements of the lips, jaw, tongue, and ultimately the specific sounds of individual consonants. The vowels in words are produced,” says Edward Chang.

A participant tries to pronounce a sentence while an artificial speech system translates her brain signals into artificial speech and facial movements.

legend: Max Dougherty, clinical research coordinator at the University of California, San Francisco, connects a neural data port in the study participant’s head to the artificial speech system.

legend: A research participant is connected to computers that attempt to translate her brain signals into speech and facial movements.

Using clever new algorithms, researchers have now succeeded in decoding signals from individual speech sounds and piecing them together into words and sentences. To reduce errors, these sentences are run through the language model. It looks at whether the resulting sentences make sense and suggests alternatives.

Faster than ever

Chang says getting 78 words per minute is a milestone. This means that Anne speaks at approximately half the speed of a healthy person. But it’s not just them: another research group achieved almost the same thing with another paralyzed patient at the same time. The methods are very similar. Not only do the two women speak faster, but their vocabulary is much larger than was previously possible.

Is this a breakthrough for those affected? The results are very impressive, says Roger Gassert, professor of rehabilitation technology at ETH Zurich. “There are still a lot of challenges before this can be transferred to everyday life.”

There is still a long way to go

The first is the error rate: currently about three out of four words are translated correctly. This is still not enough. Another hurdle is the cable that must be fixed to the patient’s head. This is not only impractical, but also dangerous because the hole in the skull can become infected. Open questions also need to be clarified first, such as how long the electrodes in the brain will do their job reliably. It is also too complex for home use.

The researchers in both studies are also aware of these obstacles. But they certainly want to keep it going so that the laboratory model can one day become a medical device that gives paralyzed people the ability to speak again.