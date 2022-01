The city of Gifhorn would like to decorate itself with scientific competence, and it wants to become a university location – like its neighbors with Ostfalia. Not all, but some means are suitable for this. Now Mayor of Gifhorn Matthias Nerlich has released some information in the New Year’s address: They are trying to create a chiropractic college. Fabulous! Could you study medicine at Gifhorn in the future? No, it actually has nothing to do with this, and unfortunately it has nothing to do with experimental science either. A “college” would be more like a private school with high fees. Chiropractic is based on the theories of Canadian Daniel David Palmer of the nineteenth century, according to which not only back pain can be treated with chiropractic, but also all kinds of other diseases from asthma, allergies, headaches, menstrual cramps to colic in infants. The man was not a doctor, but a waiter, teacher, and grocery store owner. His main interests were magnetotherapy, orthopedics, and spirituality. To bring you back, dear readers, to the bottom of the facts: Chiropractic is scientifically justified in a similar way to homeopathy or Bach’s flower therapy: it’s usually not harmful, but its efficacy has yet to be proven – even if some people feel better because of it. It is at least doubtful that the guide was successful at Gifhorn. The fact that the profession is not regulated by law in Germany and that it has only been taught abroad for so long should make people based on facts ponder. By the way: The GP can also adjust parts of the body.