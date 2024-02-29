Royalty: After Cancer Diagnosis: Hope for Royal Reconciliation – Entertainment

Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier wrote: “Personally and on behalf of my compatriots, I wish you a speedy and complete recovery with all my heart.” He discovered the disease with great regret.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on X (formerly Twitter) that his thoughts are with the King. “We send him our best wishes and hope for a speedy and full recovery.” Charles is also the head of state of Canada.

US President Joe Biden, whose son Beau died of cancer, also expressed his condolences. Coping with a cancer diagnosis as well as treatment and life afterward requires absolute hope and courage,” Biden wrote on Stage X. He and his wife Jill were praying that Charles would recover again quickly.

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres expressed his dissatisfaction with the diagnosis of British King Charles III with cancer. “He was shocked, like everyone else, when he heard the news,” Guterres' spokesman Stephane Dujarric said in New York. “He sincerely hopes that King Charles makes a full recovery and sends him his best wishes.”

Charles is not the only member of the royal family sick

The British Royal Family is currently facing a lot of bad news. Heir to the throne Prince William's wife, Princess Kate (42), has to take a long break after undergoing abdominal surgery. The ex-wife of Charles' brother Prince Andrew, Sarah “Fergie” Ferguson (64), is now suffering from skin cancer after being diagnosed with breast cancer.

The appearance of heir to the throne William is planned for Wednesday

Unlike Charles' daughter-in-law Kate, whose diagnosis has been kept private, the royal family has provided more information about the king's illness. “His Majesty the King has chosen to share his diagnosis to avoid speculation,” the statement read. He also hopes to promote understanding among other people affected by cancer.

William (41), Charles' eldest son, had taken a step back due to his wife's operation and cared more about the family. Shortly before it was announced that Charles had been diagnosed with cancer, it was announced that William would now appear in public again after a break. On Wednesday, he is scheduled to host a gala at Windsor Castle and participate in a fundraising event.