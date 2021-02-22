Vaccination campaigns: new data: fewer infections after the Biontech vaccination – entertainment

If more analyzes in the future confirm that the vaccines currently in use are significantly reducing transmission of the virus, the epidemic can be effectively slowed down with ongoing vaccination campaigns – and the faster large parts of the population are vaccinated.

So far, there is only reliable data on the three vaccines approved in the European Union regarding how well they protect against Coronavirus – that is, from the sometimes severe symptoms that follow infection. The active ingredient from Biontech / Pfizer has potency values ​​of over 90 percent. It is not yet clear whether vaccines only guarantee that infected people show symptoms less frequently or that they also protect against infection in this way. This is an important difference, because in order to contain the epidemic as quickly as possible, as few people as possible must be infected.

The British government feels that assessing the data recorded so far in the country has strengthened its vaccination strategy, as many people should receive their first vaccinations as soon as possible. The second dose will be given only after a period of up to twelve weeks.

In total, about 17.5 million people in the United Kingdom were vaccinated with the first dose. About 615,000 people only received a second dose. For comparison: according to RKI data, about 3.3 million people in Germany have received an initial dose and about 1.8 million doses of the second vaccination so far.

© dpa-infocom, dpa: 210222-99-547190 / 2