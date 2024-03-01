'Darts Live – UK Open' on Sport1 in Live & TV: How to watch a darts show live

Today, 1 March 2024, the darts program “Darts Live – UK Open” can be watched on TV. All information about today's broadcast, live stream and repeat of “Round 1-3, 2024, Butlin's Minehead/ENG” can be found here. You can also take a quick look at the next TV broadcast dates for 'Darts Live – UK Open'.
Today, 1 March 2024, 'Darts Live – UK Open' will be shown on TV. You definitely don't want to miss Round 1-3, 2024, Butlin Minehead/England? Then you should tune in to Sport1 in time: 'Darts Live – UK Open' is broadcast here 12:45 pm. For everyone who prefers to watch digital TV: Sport1 also offers live online streaming.
“Darts Live – UK Open” on TV today and live with “Round 1-3, 2024, Butlin's Minehead Resort/ENG”
Live stream of the UK Open Darts Championship, where both professionals and amateurs compete. That's why the tournament, which is held at Butlin's Minehead Resort, is also called the “FA Cup of Darts” because it always comes with underdog victories. There is no ranking list, so candidates can meet each other ahead of time. The winner receives a check for £110,000. (Source: Sport1, transcribed by FUNKE Program Guides)
“Darts Live – UK Open” 1 March 2024: Replay “Round 1-3, 2024, Butlin's Minehead Resort/ENG” online in the Sport1 media library and on TV
Can't you watch Darts Live – UK Open today at 12:45pm? The Sport1 media library can be useful here. Here you can find countless TV shows online as video on demand for streaming after they air. There will be no repeat on TV on Sport1 at the moment. As a rule, you can also find the program online in the media library after it has been broadcast on TV. Unfortunately, this does not apply to all offers.
'Darts Live – UK Open' on TV today: all the information at a glance
date: March 1, 2024 (first broadcast)
in: Sports1
Trait: Round 1-3, 2024, Butlin Minehead Resort/England
Year of production: 2024
Length: 315 minutes (from 12:45 pm to 6:00 pm)
He lives: Yes
More episodes of Darts Live – UK Open on TV
You can find out when and where you can watch more episodes of 'Darts Live – UK Open' on TV here:
|Title of the episode(s)
|swarm
|consequence
|date
|time
|channel
|all the time
|analysis
|–
|–
|March 1, 2024
|6:00 pm
|Sport1
|30 minutes
|Round 4, 2024, Butlin Minehead Resort, England
|–
|–
|March 1, 2024
|20:00
|Sport1
|240 minutes
|Round 5, 2024, Butlin Minehead Resort, England
|–
|–
|2/3/2024
|1:30 p.m
|Sport1
|270 minutes
|analysis
|–
|–
|2/3/2024
|6:00 pm
|Sport1
|30 minutes
|Round of 16, 2024, Butlin Minehead Resort, England
|–
|–
|2/3/2024
|11:00 pm
|Sport1
|120 minutes
|Quarter-finals, 2024, Butlin Minehead Resort, England
|–
|–
|3/3/2024
|14:00
|Sport1
|240 minutes
|Semi-finals and final, 2024, Butlin's Minehead Resort, England
|–
|–
|3/3/2024
|20:00
|Sport1
|240 minutes
Information regarding season and episode number is assigned by the respective TV channels and may differ from the designations in the official episode guides.
