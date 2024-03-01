'Darts Live – UK Open' on Sport1 in Live & TV: How to watch a darts show live

Today, 1 March 2024, the darts program “Darts Live – UK Open” can be watched on TV. All information about today's broadcast, live stream and repeat of “Round 1-3, 2024, Butlin's Minehead/ENG” can be found here. You can also take a quick look at the next TV broadcast dates for 'Darts Live – UK Open'.

Live stream of the UK Open Darts Championship, where both professionals and amateurs compete. That's why the tournament, which is held at Butlin's Minehead Resort, is also called the “FA Cup of Darts” because it always comes with underdog victories. There is no ranking list, so candidates can meet each other ahead of time. The winner receives a check for £110,000. (Source: Sport1, transcribed by FUNKE Program Guides)

Can't you watch Darts Live – UK Open today at 12:45pm? The Sport1 media library can be useful here. Here you can find countless TV shows online as video on demand for streaming after they air. There will be no repeat on TV on Sport1 at the moment. As a rule, you can also find the program online in the media library after it has been broadcast on TV. Unfortunately, this does not apply to all offers.

'Darts Live – UK Open' on TV today: all the information at a glance

date: March 1, 2024 (first broadcast)

in: Sports1

Trait: Round 1-3, 2024, Butlin Minehead Resort/England

Year of production: 2024

Length: 315 minutes (from 12:45 pm to 6:00 pm)

He lives: Yes

More episodes of Darts Live – UK Open on TV

You can find out when and where you can watch more episodes of 'Darts Live – UK Open' on TV here:

Title of the episode(s) swarm consequence date time channel all the time analysis – – March 1, 2024 6:00 pm Sport1 30 minutes Round 4, 2024, Butlin Minehead Resort, England – – March 1, 2024 20:00 Sport1 240 minutes Round 5, 2024, Butlin Minehead Resort, England – – 2/3/2024 1:30 p.m Sport1 270 minutes analysis – – 2/3/2024 6:00 pm Sport1 30 minutes Round of 16, 2024, Butlin Minehead Resort, England – – 2/3/2024 11:00 pm Sport1 120 minutes Quarter-finals, 2024, Butlin Minehead Resort, England – – 3/3/2024 14:00 Sport1 240 minutes Semi-finals and final, 2024, Butlin's Minehead Resort, England – – 3/3/2024 20:00 Sport1 240 minutes

Information regarding season and episode number is assigned by the respective TV channels and may differ from the designations in the official episode guides.

