Jumbo still in Frankfurt-Hahn: A new cargo airline could bring a British return for the Boeing 747

In the UK, a new airline is preparing to take off. It parked a Boeing 747-400 in Frankfurt-Hahn – and can return with it.

On May 11, a Boeing 747-400 freighter flew from Nur-Sultan in Kazakhstan to Munich and then to Frankfurt-Hahn. At the time, the 31-year-old giant still had the registration number ER-BBB for the Aerotranscargo freighter from Moldova. The plane has been at Hunsrück Airport ever since.

On May 19, a Boeing 747 was re-registered in the UK with G-UNET registration, according to the Flight Data Portal. CH Aviation mentioned. The aircraft is now owned by new airline One Air, which is still awaiting issuance of its operating license and Air Operator Certificate (AOC). One Air is a subsidiary of British freight broker Air One Aviation, which markets Aerotranscargo’s services in the UK.

Only three other 747s have been registered but are inactive

If One Air obtains the necessary approvals and deploys G-UNET, it will be the only member of the family of aircraft registered and active in the UK, according to data from CH Aviation. Only three more aircraft remain registered in the country: a Boeing 747-400 retired from British Airways and parked in Kimball, and two Boeing 747-400s that were operated by the British Volga-Dnepr subsidiary CargoLogic Air.