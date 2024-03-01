'Darts Live – UK Open' on Sport1 in Live & TV: How to watch a darts show live

Today, 1st March 2024, 'Darts Live – UK Open' is on TV. When and where you can watch the darts broadcast with “Round 4, 2024, Butlin's Minehead Resort/ENG”, read here. Also: All the information about the live broadcast and replay as well as an overview of the upcoming TV dates for 'Darts Live – UK Open'.

“Darts Live – UK Open” will be shown on TV on March 1, 2024. If you definitely do not want to miss the program “4th Round, 2024, Butlin Minehead/England”, then you should tune in to Sport 1 on time: everything here 20:00 hour. If you prefer to watch TV online: Sport1 also offers live online streaming.

“Darts Live – UK Open” today on TV and live with “Round 4, 2024, Butlin's Minehead Resort/ENG”

Live stream of the UK Open Darts Championship, where both professionals and amateurs compete. That's why the tournament, which is held at Butlin's Minehead Resort, is also called the “FA Cup of Darts” because it always comes with underdog victories. There is no ranking list, so candidates can meet each other ahead of time. The winner receives a check for £110,000. (Source: Sport1, transcribed by FUNKE Program Guides)

“Darts Live – UK Open” 1 March 2024: Replay “Round 4, 2024, Butlin's Minehead Resort/ENG” online in the Sport1 media library and on TV

Won't you be able to watch Darts Live – UK Open tonight at 8pm? Just take a look at the Sport1 media library. This provides many online TV contributions as video on demand for live broadcast – especially after they have been broadcast on TV. There will be no repeat on TV on Sport1 at the moment. As a rule, you can find the program online after it has been broadcast on TV. Unfortunately, this does not apply to all offers.

“Darts Live – UK Open” on TV: all the information at a glance

date: March 1, 2024 (first broadcast)

in: Sports1

Trait: Round 4, 2024, Butlin Minehead Resort/England

Year of production: 2024

Length: 240 minutes (from 8:00 pm to 12:00 am)

He lives: Yes

More episodes of Darts Live – UK Open on TV

You can find out when and where you can watch more episodes of 'Darts Live – UK Open' on TV here:

Title of the episode(s) swarm consequence date time channel all the time Round 5, 2024, Butlin Minehead Resort, England – – 2/3/2024 1:30 p.m Sport1 270 minutes analysis – – 2/3/2024 6:00 pm Sport1 30 minutes Round of 16, 2024, Butlin Minehead Resort, England – – 2/3/2024 11:00 pm Sport1 120 minutes Quarter-finals, 2024, Butlin Minehead Resort, England – – 3/3/2024 14:00 Sport1 240 minutes Semi-finals and final, 2024, Butlin's Minehead Resort, England – – 3/3/2024 20:00 Sport1 240 minutes

Information regarding the season and episode number is assigned by the respective TV channels and may differ from the name in the official episode guides.

