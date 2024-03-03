'Darts Live – UK Open' on Sport1 in Live & TV: How to watch darts live

Round of 16, 2024, Butlin's Minehead Resort/ENG: Find out when and where you can watch Darts Live – UK Open on TV today, 2 March 2024, here. We will also give you all the information about the live online broadcast and repeat in the media library as well as other TV dates for 'Darts Live – UK Open'.

Today, 2nd March 2024, 'Darts Live – UK Open' is on TV. If you definitely don't want to miss the program “Round of 16, 2024, Butlin's Minehead Resort/ENG”, you should tune in to Sport1 in time: starts here 11:00 pm hour. For everyone who prefers to watch digital TV: Sport1 also offers live online streaming.

Today's 'Darts Live – UK Open' on Live & TV: This is what Round of 16, 2024, Butlin's Minehead Resort/ENG is all about

Live stream of the UK Open Darts Championship, where both professionals and amateurs compete. That's why the tournament, which is held at Butlin's Minehead Resort, is also called the “FA Cup of Darts” because it always comes with underdog victories. There is no ranking list, so candidates can meet each other ahead of time. The winner receives a check for £110,000. (Source: Sport1, transcribed by FUNKE Program Guides)

Watch 'Darts Live – UK Open' online: Sport1 media library and repeat on TV

For anyone who can't watch 'Darts Live – UK Open' today 2 March 2024 at 11:00pm: The Sport1 media library may be of help here. Here you can find countless TV shows online as video on demand for streaming after they air. There will be no repeat on TV on Sport1 at the moment. As a rule, you can also find the program online after it has been broadcast on TV. Unfortunately, this does not apply to all shipments.

All information about “Darts Live – UK Open” on TV

date: March 2, 2024 (first broadcast)

in: Sports1

Trait: Round of 16, 2024, Butlin Minehead Resort/England

Year of production: 2024

Length: 120 minutes (from 11:00 PM to 1:00 AM)

He lives: Yes

More episodes of Darts Live – UK Open on TV

You can find out when and where you can watch more episodes of 'Darts Live – UK Open' on TV here:

Title of the episode(s) swarm consequence date time channel all the time Quarter-finals, 2024, Butlin Minehead Resort, England – – 3/3/2024 14:00 Sport1 240 minutes Semi-finals and final, 2024, Butlin's Minehead Resort, England – – 3/3/2024 20:00 Sport1 240 minutes

Information regarding the season and episode number is assigned by the respective broadcasters and may differ from the name in the official episode guides.

