Prince Harry: After a radical change of heart, he begs Meghan to return to the UK

Recent reports suggest that Prince Harry's upcoming visit to the UK may be threatened by what sources say is a “radical change of heart” from his wife, Duchess Meghan. According to sources, the Duchess of Sussex fears her children's safety will be threatened, raising doubts about her participation in the 10th anniversary celebration of the Invictus Games.

Duchess Meghan has concerns about the safety of her children

Prince Harry, who is scheduled to speak at Mass at St Paul's Cathedral on May 8, faces uncertainty about his family's attendance. While Meghan's attendance remains unconfirmed, it appears that the new information has caused a change in travel plans. Although Meghan initially intended to accompany Harry and bring her children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, a report of leaked travel details raised security concerns.

Harry faces the difficult decision of whether to increase security to allow family attendance or to travel alone. It was reported that Harry addressed his wife with seven words in a desperate plea: “I don't want to do this alone.” The new magazine, which published details of the debate, provides these inside thoughts.

Meghan Markle, who officially became part of the royal family when she married Prince Harry in 2018, has begun her duties as an active member of the royal family. However, she turned her back on that when she and Harry stepped down from their royal duties in 2020. Experts now say Meghan was seen as a potential asset to the royal family, but she “missed” her chance.

Meghan's return to Britain since the couple stepped down from royal duties in 2020 has been rare, occurring only on special occasions, including the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II in 2022, and attending the coronation of King Charles III. In the last year that happened without her, Harry appeared on his own.

advertisement

The relationship between Prince Harry and Prince William remains tense

According to experts, the tense relationship between Prince Harry and his older brother, Prince William, could have long-term negative effects. The two brothers were once close, but since Harry's public criticism of the family and William in particular in interviews and his memoir “Spare,” a reconciliation seems a long way off.

Royal expert Charles Ray expressed his concerns to The Sun, explaining that Harry was previously considered a key advisor to William as a future king, which is now off the table. Rae also confirmed that her mother, Princess Diana, always wanted her children to be close.

It is uncertain whether there will be a reunion between the brothers when Harry is in the UK in May. William has recently repeatedly stressed that his full focus is on the recovery of his wife Kate, who announced that she had cancer a few weeks ago. According to insiders, it is important for Harry to see his brother and sister-in-law at the meeting.