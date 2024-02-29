“Prince of Pain”: American comedian Richard Lewis dies

In the 1980s, he conquered stand-up stages in the US by riding the associative rollercoaster of his gang. He is known to a wide television audience, among other things, through his appearance in the sitcom “Leave It, Larry!” a favour. Richard Lewis has died at the age of 76.

American comedian and actor Richard Lewis has died. Lewis was a fan of the series, especially through the sitcom “Leave It, Larry!”. (“Curb Your Enthusiasm”), in which he played alongside “Seinfeld” producer Larry David. His spokesman, Jeff Abraham, said he died peacefully at his home in Los Angeles after a heart attack. Lewis was 76 years old. He announced last year that he had Parkinson's disease.

Lewis made his breakthrough in the United States in the 1980s as a stand-up comedian with a sharp, dark sense of humor, bringing the associative rollercoaster rides of his neuroses to the stage. Many of his fans honored the comedian, who always dressed in black, with the title “Prince of Pain.” He became known to a wider audience through his role in Mel Brooks's Robin Hood in the early 1990s, in which Louis played Prince John. He also made recurring guest appearances on the hit series “Leave It, Larry!”.

Many colleagues paid tribute to the late comedian. Oscar winner Jamie Lee Curtis He described him as a great actor and “incredibly funny.” She is eternally grateful to him for helping her overcome her addiction problems. It was reminiscent of the syndicated comedy series Everything But Love, in which they played lovers from 1989. Stars such as Bette Midler, Steve Martin, Albert Brooks and Ben Stiller also expressed their sadness and praised his talent.

Comedian Larry David described Lewis as “a rare combination, the funniest and at the same time the sweetest person.” In the unscripted sitcom “Leave It, Larry!”, which has been running since 2000, Lewis had a supporting role as a sarcastic and neurotic comedian playing a fictionalized version of himself. In addition to TV series, he has also directed feature films such as the Western parodies “Wagons East” and “Leaving Las Vegas” alongside Nicolas Cage. Comedy Central named Lewis one of the 50 best stand-up comedians of all time.