Mourning for American comedian Richard Lewis – Culture and Entertainment

February 29, 2024

Ulva Robson February 29, 2024

Los Angeles (dpa) – American comedian and actor Richard Lewis, who appeared alongside “Seinfeld” producer Larry David in the sitcom “Leave It, Larry!”. Curb Your Enthusiasm died peacefully at his home in Los Angeles after a heart attack, said his spokesman Jeff Abraham. Lewis was 76 years old. Last year, he announced that he had Parkinson's disease.

Lewis got his start in the United States in the 1980s as a stand-up comedian with a sharp, dark sense of humor. He became known to a wider audience through his role in Mel Brooks' “Robin Hood: Heroes in Tights” in the early 1990s, in which Louis played Prince John. He also made recurring guest appearances on the hit series “Leave It, Larry!”.

