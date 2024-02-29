Mourning for American comedian Richard Lewis – Culture and Entertainment

Los Angeles (dpa) – American comedian and actor Richard Lewis, who appeared alongside “Seinfeld” producer Larry David in the sitcom “Leave It, Larry!”. Curb Your Enthusiasm died peacefully at his home in Los Angeles after a heart attack, said his spokesman Jeff Abraham. Lewis was 76 years old. Last year, he announced that he had Parkinson's disease.

Lewis got his start in the United States in the 1980s as a stand-up comedian with a sharp, dark sense of humor. He became known to a wider audience through his role in Mel Brooks' “Robin Hood: Heroes in Tights” in the early 1990s, in which Louis played Prince John. He also made recurring guest appearances on the hit series “Leave It, Larry!”.

Many colleagues paid tribute to the late comedian. Academy Award winner Jamie Lee Curtis described him as a wonderful actor and “incredibly funny.” She is eternally grateful to him for helping her overcome her addiction problems. She recalled the joint sitcom “Everything but Love” (1989 to 1992), in which they played lovers. Stars such as Bette Midler, Steve Martin, Albert Brooks and Ben Stiller also expressed their sadness and praised his talent.

He described comedian Larry David Lewis as “a rare combination, the funniest and at the same time the sweetest person.” In the stand-up sitcom “Leave It, Larry!”, which has been running since 2000, Lewis had a supporting role as a sarcastic and neurotic comedian playing a fictionalized version of himself. In addition to television series, he has also produced feature films such as the Western parodies “Wagons East” (1994) and “Leaving Las Vegas” (1995) alongside Nicolas Cage.