Ice Hockey World Cup: Austria creates sensation against Finland

After an impressive comeback against Canada, the Austrians pull off the next upset at the Ice Hockey World Cup. This time is enough to win.

Austria continues to make a splash at the World Ice Hockey Championships in the Czech Republic. After a crazy comeback against defending champion Canada, the outside team beat Finland 3:2 (0:2, 1:0, 2:0) on Thursday for their first win of the tournament. Canada and the United States did not reveal themselves.

The Austrians turned the score 1:6 into 6:6 against the Canadians in the final third on Wednesday and lost in overtime. It was also 0-2 against the Finns, and then Mario Huber (24th), Timo Nickel (50th) and Benjamin Baumgartner (60th) turned the game around. The decision in Prague came one second before the final siren sounded. Austria had never beaten the Finns in a World Cup before.

Baumgartner: “The best thing to happen to Austrian ice hockey in a long time”

“I can’t even describe it. Finland is a good ice hockey country. The fact that we are able to beat them in the World Cup is, in my opinion, the best thing that has ever happened in Austrian ice hockey,” Baumgartner said. “For a long time we have been proud of our group.”

Canada beat Norway 4-1 (1-0, 1-0, 2-1) and leads Group A unbeaten against Switzerland (11), with the same number of points. Austria (4) ranks fifth in the quarter-final race, three points behind Finland (7).

In the second German group, the United States beat France 5-0 (4-0, 0-0, 1-0) after a strong first third. Leader Sweden did not lose a single point in its 3-1 victory over Kazakhstan (1-0, 1-0, 1-1), as happened in the previous three matches. Trey Kronauer (12 points) leads Slovakia (8), the United States, Latvia (7 points) and runner-up Germany (6). (metric tons/ced)