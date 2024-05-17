Andy Hogg: The Tragic Life of a Swiss Samurai

– Mocked, Intimidated, Idolized: The Tragic Life of a Swiss Samurai Andy Hogg last fought in Switzerland in June 2000 – a few weeks later he passed away after a difficult youth, and became a kickboxing star in Japan. Yet he remains alone.

Sensation: Andy Hogg fills the indoor court six times. With his heel strike, the “Andy Kick”, he knocks out opponents one by one Photo: Dieter Seeger

Here you will find additional external content. If you consent to cookies being set by third-party service providers and that personal data is therefore transferred to third-party service providers, you can allow all cookies and view external content directly. Allow cookies More information

With tears in his eyes as the tenor sings in his honor. Andy Hogg stands in the ring shirtless. Drops of sweat and bruises remind us of the blows of his Croatian opponent. It was June 3, 2000, when Haug defended his World Heavyweight Kickboxing Championship title at Hallenstadion in Zurich, and the career of one of Switzerland’s most charismatic yet underrated athletes came to an end. He fought back at home, with over 12,000 spectators screaming his name over and over for minutes.