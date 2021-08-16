Think Tank says ‘settlement’ cost close to 2 tons of German reunification

Life expectancy in UK cities is among the lowest in Western Europe. The life expectancy of women in the UK ranks 17th compared to the European Union (83.1 years), higher than Denmark, Poland, Bulgaria and Romania. An average Glasgow woman lives at 80, 88 in Madrid, and 87 in Lyon, Toulouse and Nantes.

“We’ve had this north-south divide for at least 85 years. This is a huge challenge,” said Paul Sweeney, director of policy at the Cities Center.

Preliminary analysis of the settlement of the white paper to be published in the fall is pending. This is the main focus of Boris Johnson’s revival of the Conservative Party’s fortune after his victory in Labor’s “red wall” constituency in 2019.

Zuini said that after the fall of the Berlin Wall in November 1989, the federal government needed the same money to rebuild the GDR.

The costs are estimated at $1.7 trillion, and some German adults have to pay an additional solidarity fee.

“Currently we are in two cycles Funds “A few good words about some public places and ports,” Mr. Sweeney said.

The example of East Germany gives you an advantage [assess] How far are we from that? When we are miles away – we are now – it is uncomfortable. But when something more comprehensive brings you closer, it’s very close to where you need to be. “

The government has announced that it will invest billions of pounds to revitalize parts of the UK, including 4.4 billion in compensation funds and 2.4 billion spread over 101 regions. city ​​chest.

A government spokesperson said the white paper will show how bold new political interventions can improve livelihoods across the country.

The UK has conducted more research than any of the other 28 OECD countries. Research has shown that Slovakia and Ireland are the only rich countries with the most inequality between regions.