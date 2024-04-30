Will Harry's visit to Great Britain stress William and Kate?

Princess Kate, Prince William and Prince Harry in December 2017 Good pictures

It was recently revealed that Prince Harry (39) will return home in May. The Royal visited Great Britain as part of the tenth anniversary celebrations of the Invictus Games. Her brother Prince William (41) and his wife Princess Kate (42) aren't happy about it – as aristocracy expert Richard Fitzwilliams told him the sun Report: “I'm sure Harry's arrival is causing a problem for William and Catherine.” After all, the timing of the announcement isn't great — after all, the parents-of-three are celebrating their 13th wedding anniversary on Monday.

Prince Harry in February 2024 Good pictures

“It's obviously a very difficult, very stressful time and the family has many responsibilities,” the commentator continues: “It seems very unlikely to me that they'll see Harry when it's over – and it's clearly not the right time.” Richard secretly suspects the royals are in touch now. Mutual trust has suffered greatly in the past few months and years.

Princess Kate, Prince William, Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan, 2022 Good pictures

But Harry obviously didn't want to give up. In a recent interview “Good Morning America” He revealed that he is still very attached to his family. “I have more trips planned which will take me to England. “I visit my family as often as possible,” Duchess Meghan's (42) husband explained openly, questioning whether he would eventually meet his brother and Kate on these trips.

