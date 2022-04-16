JND Legal Department

The Legal Department of JND announces that on September 13, 2021, the US Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) entered into an order creating an injunction against defendants GTV Media Group, Inc. (“GTV”), Saraca Media Group, Inc. (“Saraca”), The Voice of Guo Media, Inc. They will be resolved simultaneously. In the matter, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) noted that from approximately April 2020 to June 2020, defendants invited thousands of large-scale individuals to invest in GTV’s common stock offering throughout 2020. The SEC further noted that During the same period, GTV and Saraca (“G Entities”) also invited individuals to invest in a digital asset offering. According to the order, as a result of these two unregistered securities offerings, the proceeds of which were mixed, the defendants collectively raised approximately $487 million from more than 5,000 investors, including individuals in the United States. The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has ordered the defendants to pay $486,745,063 in damages plus $17,688,365 in pre-judgment interest and $35,000,000 in civil penalties for a total of 539,433,428 dollars. The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) also established the Equitable Fund under Section 308(a) of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002 so that fines paid, along with compensation and interest paid, could be distributed to injured investors. So far, the defendants have paid a total of $455,439,194.49. Any additional money collected from defendants under the order will go to the Equitable Fund. The Fair Fund is deposited with the US Treasury’s Bureau of Financial Services (“BFS”) for Investments.

G . entities [Beginn und Ende des relevanten Zeitraums (einschließlich)]:

GTV common stock [20.4.2020 bis 2.6.2020] And

G dollars or G . coins [1.4.2020 bis 30.6.2020];

On October 14, 2021, the Securities and Exchange Commission appointed Miller Kaplan Arase LLP as a tax officer. In addition, on November 23, 2021, the Securities and Exchange Commission appointed the JND Legal Department to be responsible for the fund (the “Fund Manager”). The Securities and Exchange Commission has approved a plan to distribute the GTV Media Group Fair Fund (the “Plan”). The plan is publicly available at www.GTVMediaGroupFairFund.com and on the relevant SEC website at https://www.sec.gov/divisions/enforce/claims/gtv-media-group.htm.

If you have purchased one or more of the securities listed above during the relevant relevant periods and wish to be considered for distribution from the GTV Media Group Fair Fund, you must provide a completed and signed Proof of Claim form (“Redemption Form”) including The appropriate documentation for your purchases and a completed tax receipt.

The refund form can be found below www.GTVMediaGroupFairFund.com. You can submit your claim form no later than 11:59 PM (Pacific Time) on the claim deadline As per the instructions below www.GTVMediaGroupFairFund.com/claim Online send. Alternatively, you can send your refund form to the fund administrator. Claim forms, if sent by first class mail, must be stamped no later than the claim deadline. If it is not sent by first class mail, it must be received by the fund manager no later than the deadline for submitting claims. If not submitted online, reimbursement forms should be sent to the following address:

GTV Media Group Exhibition Box

c/o JND Legal Department

P.O. Box 91403

Seattle, Washington 98111

For more information about the GTV Media Group Fair Fund, including distribution schedule, schedule notification, payment form, relevant deadlines and related materials, visit the distribution website www.GTVMediaGroupFairFund.com. You can obtain additional information or request copies of the refund form by calling the fund administrator toll-free at 866-853-5013, emailing [email protected], or writing to the following address:

Please check the site www.GTVMediaGroupFairFund.com Regularly for updates.