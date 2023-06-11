Release date, versions and expansion pass

A few days after the final DLC for Cities Skylines 1, developer Colossal Order paved the way for Skylines 2. Already on October 24th. Here we are, the base game is 50 euros pre order.

Youtubers are excited

The Youtube clip of the gameplay evokes various delightful reactions. The commenter with the most likes at the moment is happy about the trailer stating that the gameplay was completely “in-game”. It would be the perfect answer to post-announcement speculation. It’s clear that the overall aesthetic of the game gets a “massive” improvement over Cities Skylines I”. The current gap between “workshop-heavy custom asset builds and full-vanilla builds” should be bridged a bit with this.

Ein anderer User schreibt: “Die Maßstabsverbesserung ist wahnsinnig, in Skylines 1 fuhlen sich hohe Gebäude nicht wirklich groß an, aber der Maßstab in Syklines 2 mit der Tatsache, dass man seine Stadt im Gegensatz zu Sim City zum Beispiel massiv erweitern kann, ist so good”. A third user wrote: “For the first time in ages, I’m watching a new trailer for a game and I’m really convinced the game is going to be amazing. Actual gameplay and amazing features months before release – this shows other game makers how to do it!”.

Above all, the bridge construction on display was very well received, but the streetcars had already found their fans. The PC Gamer website is already showing So cheery now. For the coming weeks, Colossal Order already has one Roadmap for diaries The Promised, which addresses important topics about Skylines 2.

Two copies and expansion passage

Colossal Order announced two versions. The Basic Edition for €50 includes the pre-order bonus Landmark Buildings (nine unique buildings) and the Tampere map, the Ultimate Edition for €90 also includes an Expansion Card. These include the San Francisco set at release, the ‘Beach Properties’ asset pack (Q4 2023), the 2 creator packs (Q1 2024), the ‘Bridges and Ports’ expansion (Q2 2024) and 3 radio stations ( 1 with each issue: Q4 2023, Q1 & Q2 2024). “

How would you like to view Cities: Skylines 2?