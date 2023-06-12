Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Realms of Ruin reveals new gameplay and confirms beta release date

Frontier features all-new gameplay from its recently announced strategy game, Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Realms of Ruin.

At the same time, the developer studio announced the first date for a beta.

When can you play

On the one hand, you can see some story sequences in the new video, and on the other hand, you see snippets of the gameplay from different points of view.

Among other things, you can also look at different units of Stormcast Eternals and Orruk Kruleboyz.



Of these two previously confirmed factions in the game, there will be four in total.

But now to the beta version. There will be an open beta where you can fight 1v1 multiplayer battles with the two announced factions.

This will take place from July 7-10, 2023. A second open beta is scheduled to follow later this summer.

Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Realms of Ruin is in development for PC, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5, with no release date announced yet.