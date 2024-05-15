When apparently lost competitions are still being filmed

2005 Champions League Final the Italian club Milan With its stars Paolo Maldini, Andrea Pirlo, Kaka and Andriy Shevchenko, it is considered the favorite in the 2005 Champions League final in Istanbul against. Liverpool FC. In fact, she struck the British goal for the first time after just 52 seconds, with the Italians leading 3-0 at half-time. The Liverpool coach said to his team at half-time: “If we score an early goal, maybe something is still possible.” In the craziest six minutes in the club’s history, Liverpool scored three goals. Milan is reeling. It’s going to work overtime. In the penalty shootout, Liverpool’s outstanding goalkeeper Dudek saved both Pirlo and Shevchenko’s kicks. In Liverpool pubs are running out of beer.

Tour de France 1989 50 seconds ahead Laurent Fignon On the American Greg Lemond Before the final trial in Paris. When within sight of the finish he is still a few seconds ahead, and at the finish line he is eight seconds behind LeMond.

America’s Cup 2013 “Imagine if the New Zealanders lost from now on. How devastating that would be. This would be the greatest comeback in the history of the sport,” said captain Jimmy Spithill when the score was 1:7 in the 2013 America’s Cup between his team. Oracle Team USA And the New Zealand team. Suddenly, Team USA rarely makes any mistakes on the water; Where technicians make the boat faster day by day. The series ends 9:8 for the United States. See also Gohmert doesn't need any 'screams' in soccer

Wimbledon 1987 In the round of 16 of the grass classic Jimmy Connors (United States) v Mikael Pernfors (Sweden) 1:6, 1:6, 1:4 backwards. Then he turns the game around. “My ego was hurt, and I had to do something,” the then 34-year-old says. “That’s why I decided to fight harder.” Super Bowl 2017 It looks like the NFL final in Houston (Texas) will be for New England Patriots Lost. Star quarterback Tom Brady’s team has 25 points against them in the third quarter Atalanta Falcons behind. But the Patriots managed to pull off an unprecedented comeback – 28:28. For the first time, the Super Bowl begins overtime. James White’s touchdown decides the game for the Patriots.

Formula 1 at Long Beach 1983 McLaren drivers begin their careers on March 27, 1983 John Watson And Niki Lauda At Long Beach from 22nd and 23rd in the Formula 1 race, the pair are moving through the field with bold overtaking maneuvers and significantly improved tires. After only 28 laps out of 75, the two emerged in third and fourth places. Double world champion Niki Lauda even took the lead for a few laps and then, after cramping, was forced to let his Northern Irish team-mate go. Watson won, and Lauda finished second.

