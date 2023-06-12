Hotfix 8 fixes bosses, dungeons, and stability

The release of Diablo 4 can certainly be called a success, because even if minor issues were reported here and there, the public beta phase was clearly worth it. The launch of the dark role-playing game was largely positive for Blizzard. With many improvements, the developers are now doing it again.

Blizzard maintains the product on an ongoing basis

Of course, Diablo 4 is completely bug-free (Buy now €77.89 ) No, and so three patches have been released since the official release on June 6. So it’s clear that Blizzard isn’t just trying to do the marketing, which stars like actress Megan Fox support, but it’s also taking care of patching smaller and bigger mistakes in the dark world of Sanctuary.

Also popular with PCGH readers: Diablo 4 tech test with tuning tips: 24 graphics cards and 26 CPUs tested [Update] Diablo 4: benchmarks for 22 graphics cards and 26 processors – this is how the latest Hack & Slay from Blizzard works. Including adjusting anti-jerking tips.

The developers have now followed up on the initial update 1.02i, released yesterday and aimed exclusively at PC gamers, with “Hotfix 8”, a relatively comprehensive program suitable for all three platforms. The update has been released for PC, Playstation, and Xbox and improves some of the most important parts of today’s open-world role-playing game.

Focuses on bosses, dungeons, pvp and stability

As the developers for the charge Diablo 4 forums as well as in Release notes Announced, the following issues from Action RPG have been addressed and fixed accordingly. The focus was on system stability, bosses, dungeons, and PvP battles in the game.

Diablo 4 v1.02i – Hot Fix 8

Bug fixes

bosses

Fixed an issue where the Coordinator would disappear in the Capstone dungeon with one of his abilities.

Fixed an issue where the Level 100 Pinnacle encounter would not progress properly.

Fixed an issue where the Capstone boss could not target the player during some encounters.

PvP

Fixed an issue where PvP damage mods would incorrectly stack with other damage reduction resulting in incorrect predictions against other players.

Dungeons

More adjustments to the rates of elite monsters in dungeons.

Fixed issue where party members who failed the Nightmare Dungeon would end up in separate instances of the new Nightmare Dungeon.

Fixed an issue where players could receive credits for Nightmare Dungeons when other party members were completing normal dungeons.

purposes

Fixed an issue where items would drop at lower world levels than originally intended.

diverse

More stability fixes and improvements.

Also popular with PCGH readers: Diablo 4 : patch 1.0.2i here – these are the changes Shortly before the weekend, Blizzard released another update for Diablo 4 with Patch 1.0.2i, this time targeting only PC players.

Your opinion is asked!

How do you feel about that? The editorial team at PCGH welcomes your well-intentioned opinion in the comments on this post. To comment, you must be logged into PCGH.de or the Extreme forum. If you do not have an account yet, you can register here Registration without obligation.

source: Blizzard