XDefiant: Shooter is getting a beta period + longer

XDefiant shooter from Ubisoft brings together characters from different brands such as Ghost Recon and Splinter Cell. After the first beta release in April, another one is now following. An approximate release period has also been announced. In Ubisoft Forward, plans for post-release are also given.

XDefiant brings different Ubisoft brands together in a free-to-play shooter. How it works can already be tried in April this year as part of a beta. After making a lot of improvements to the game, another testing phase will soon follow. This was announced at Ubisoft Forward – as was the approximate release schedule.

The second beta runs from June 21-23. You can register for this on the game’s website. According to the developers, there will be many improvements compared to the first test, both in terms of gameplay and content. We are very grateful for the extensive feedback.

The final match should appear in late summer. There was also a preview of the time after launch: in the first year there will be four new factions, 12 weapons and 12 maps. In addition, Ubisoft is planning a six-week pre-season, with new content as well, as a warm-up.

The trailer from Ubisoft Forward sums up the community’s experience with XDefiant so far: