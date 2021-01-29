Founder of Signal Chat App – Benefiting from the migration of Whatsapp users

Moxie Marlinspike defends protecting privacy not only with his Signal chatting app, but also with himself, via an extraordinary tech head. Beatrice Bossiger

A lot of Whatsapp has turned to its messaging service: Signal founder Moxie Marlinspike 2017 in San Francisco. Foto: Steve Jennings (Getty Images)

Communication with Signal has been a solo business for a long time. Aside from IT experts, data protection advocates, and paranoid folks, the privacy-focused messaging service was only known to a few. With the change in the privacy policy on WhatsApp, this suddenly changed: Millions of users began to look for alternatives (read how Stay away from Whatsapp Succeed).

This squirt seems like a belated satisfaction of Moxie Marlinspike and his thoughts. Co-founder and CEO of Signal designed the app as a non-profit organization. There is a basis behind the messenger service. It almost appears to be the antithesis of Google and Facebook with their focus on reaching the highest numbers of users. Marlinspike said in an interview with technology magazine “The Verge” just this week that the business models of tech companies are responsible for much of what is currently happening online. This has resulted in poor technology, with negative impacts on society. On the other hand, Signal wants to restore the normality of the Internet.