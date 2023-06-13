Fan-made world boss tracker and resource information for convenience

If you want to have the upper hand against the infernal spawn in Sanctuary, you need two things above all else: resources and good equipment. Both are in Diablo 4 in different places and in many different variants. One useful loot source includes world bosses, while resources can be found throughout Sanctuary.

All material from Diablo 4

But when exactly does a boss appear in the world and where can I find the resources? If you don’t want to work so hard on this information yourself, you can make use of a couple of handy fan tools. One player posted an infographic on Reddit that summarizes the sources of all in-game resources in one overview:

The illustration lists the individual resources divided into different categories and explains the source from which you can farm them. This is really helpful with the different amount of material – because newcomers in particular can quickly lose track. Although the menu is currently only available in English, it should be understandable to every player thanks to the corresponding icons.

When does the world boss spawn?

On the other hand, if you explicitly refer to the world bosses in Diablo 4 (Buy now €77.89 ) Separate them, you should check out Track down the world boss from diablo4.life Take a closer look. This is a tool that, based on the player’s input, predicts the spawn times of all four Sanctuary world bosses. Players can report on the website if they see the timing of a global boss being present in the game. Other users can then confirm the message.

The website’s algorithm then calculates four possible next world boss spawns, based on a five to eight hour window since the previous spawn. Additionally, you can also use the tracker to stay up to date on area events and infernal tides.

