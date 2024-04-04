Pages, Keyword, and Numbers: Better collaboration, more formats, and stability

Apple this week has all three programs in its in-house free Office suite I'm working Updated. Text distribution pages (Mac, iPhone/iPad), spreadsheet numbers (Mac, iPhone/iPad) and Keynote presentation software (Mac, iPhone/iPad) Receive updates on all platforms, i.e. iPhone, iPad, and Mac. The innovations include some new functions, operational improvements and bug fixes.

advertisement

Easier collaboration, tagging and HEIC

All four apps have now reached version 14.0 on macOS, iOS, and iPadOS. One popular innovation is improving in-app notifications to notify users when they've joined a document, whether it's text, a slide, or a table. Pages, Numbers, and Keynote now handle images better – HEIC recordings remain in the format and no longer lose quality when imported. On Mac and iPad (with a tethered keyboard), you can hold down the Command key to select related words, sentences, or paragraphs.

Keynote also provides better compatibility for slide transitions when importing and exporting from Microsoft PowerPoint. The presentation software also has three new themes: “Dynamic Color,” “Minimal – Light,” and “Minimal — Dark.” Furthermore, there are said to be stability and performance improvements for all three iWork apps, which Apple has not detailed. However, Apple has not mentioned any security-related innovations, at least none yet On its security updates portal included.

Download and compatibility

All four components of iWork are available for free from the App Store, and the apps do not require a subscription. Must be running at least macOS 13 on your Mac, and iOS and iPadOS 16 must be running on your iPhone and iPad. Apps are also available for Apple Watch (from watchOS 2, Lite) and the Vision Pro mixed reality headset (from VisionOS 1.0).

Apple introduced iWork in 2005, and the office suite will celebrate its 20th birthday next year. The apps were previously available for a fee, later included for free with device purchases, and are now available to all users for free.







(Bachelor's)

