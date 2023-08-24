Before the release of Starfield, Bethesda gives you advice to enjoy action and role-playing games to the fullest

Starfield aims to present a huge world full of secrets, ready to be explored. Not an easy task for players who get tired quickly. For this reason, Bethesda offers advice on how to enjoy shooter games to the fullest.

What did Bethesda draw attention to? Starfield is a huge game that can keep you busy with its variety of options. You have the main story and side missions, you can build the ships you like, design your character, equip him with the skills of your choice, and much more.

So the game really does offer quite a number of things that would keep you busy, but might kill one player or another. GamesRadar interviewed Pete Hines, Head of Publishing at Bethesda, on Xbox Live.

However, Pete did point out one point that you should not ignore during your travels, in order to get the most out of the game.

Don’t ignore your activities.

What does Bethesda advise you to do? During his interview, Pete mentioned one thing he urges every player to do and that is the activities you should not ignore.

According to him, this is a new way to keep yourself busy in Starfield. Pitt didn’t elaborate, but said, “It seems like the trivial things the game gives you, but there are some really amazing things in it that don’t even seem like a real mission, but they take you to some amazing places and some of them (can) lead to amazing stories.”

As with every Bethesda game, the developers want to encourage you to do what you want to do. Pete believes that each player should find their own way and not just follow the mission. “Be the person you want to be in this world and see what happens,” he said.

When can I play Starfield? Starfield officially launches on Xbox Series X and PC on September 6th. However, players who pre-ordered the Digital Premium Edition can log in and gamble even on September 1st.

Then we will know at the latest whether Pete is right and how the activities up to that point affect your personality. Did you beat the main story in the Bethesda games or were you a wanderer who did all the side quests and explored the world? Let us know in the comments.

