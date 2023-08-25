Core i7-14700K with biggest upgrade: MSI mistakenly confirms RPL update

Motherboard manufacturer MSI has mistakenly posted a video on YouTube verifying the specifications and performance data of Intel’s 14th Gen CPUs. Overall, Raptor Lake Refresh should be an average of 3 percent faster than previous CPUs, and the Core i7-14700K is 17 percent faster in multi-threaded applications thanks to the core upgrade.
Basically, the most important information about Intel’s 14th generation processors, also known as Raptor Lake Refresh, has gradually leaked out, so the official presentation that Intel will make later this year will be just a formality. The data has now been made somewhat official by motherboard manufacturer MSI, who – perhaps unintentionally – provided specs and performance values in a YouTube video. The video is now private, but as is often the case, the internet was faster and caught everything.
MSI mistakenly confirms the previously leaked data
Not surprisingly, there are no new results, only known leaks have been confirmed. Like the RPL CPUs, the updated successors are built using the Intel 7 process and have the same cores (Raptor Cove P core and Gracemont E core). On average, the 14th generation should be about 3 percent faster than the 13th generation.
Source: MSI
Source: MSI
The Core i7-14700K stands out, the only processor whose electronic cores have been increased from eight to twelve. This should help the CPU deliver 17 percent faster multi-threaded performance compared to its predecessor. The Core i7-14700K is also equipped with a slightly larger L3 cache, coming to 33 instead of 30MB.
|Core i12000
(“Alder Lake”)
|Core-i-13000
(“Lake Raptor”)
|Core-i-1400*
(“Raptor Lake Update”)
|Core i9-xx900KS
|16C/24T (8P+8E) 5.5GHz
|24C/32T (8P+16E) 6.0GHz
|—
|Core i9-xx900K
|16C/24T (8P+8E) 5.2GHz
|24C/32T (8P+16E) 5.8GHz
|24C/32T (8P+16E) 6.0GHz
|Core i9-xx900
|16C/24T (8P+8E) 5.1GHz
|24C/32T (8P+16E) 5.6GHz
|24C/32T (8P+16E) 5.8GHz
|Core i7-xx700K
|12C/20T (8P+4E) 5.0GHz
|16C/24T (8P+8E) 5.4GHz
|20C/28T (8P+12E) 5.6GHz
|Core i7-xx700
|12C/20T (8P+4E) 4.8GHz
|16C/24T (8P+8E) 5.2GHz
|20C/28T (8P+12E) 5.4GHz
|Core i5-xx600K
|10C/16T (6P+4E) 4.9GHz
|14C/20T (6P+8E) 5.1GHz
|14C/20T (6P+8E) 5.3GHz
|Core i5-xx600
|6C/12T (6P+0E) 4.8GHz
|14C/20T (6P+8E) 5.0GHz
|14C/20T (6P+8E) 5.2GHz
|Core i5-xx500
|6C/12T (6P+0E) 4.6GHz
|14C/20T (6P+8E) 4.8GHz
|14C/20T (6P+8E) 5.0GHz
|Core i5-xx400
|6C/12T (6P+0E) 4.4GHz
|10C/16T (6P+4E) 4.6GHz
|10C/16T (6P+4E) 4.7GHz
|Core i3-xx300
|4C/8T (4P+0E) 4.4GHz
|—
|—
|Core i3-xx100
|4C/8T (4P+0E) 4.1GHz
|4C/8T (4P+0E) 4.5GHz
|4C/8T (4P+0E) 4.7GHz
)* Not yet officially confirmed by Intel
Otherwise, Raptor Lake Refreshes CPUs have slightly higher boost clock rates (up to 6GHz) with higher consumption at the same time, but are still compatible with 600 and 700 motherboards via a BIOS update and with the LGA1700 socket. However, faster DDR5 memory is supported, with up to 6,400 MT/s according to the JEDEC standard. New mainboard options that add Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4 functionality should also be available.
Meanwhile, presentation (September) and start of sales (October) for 14th Gen Intel CPUs are expected in the fall, starting with the high-performance K models later this year and the rest early next year, as is usual. . It is then possible that the official unveiling of the new CPU series will take place at Intel’s innovation event on September 19th.
