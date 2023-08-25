The latest Windows updates cause blue screens

August 25, 2023 –

The latest preview updates for Windows 10 and Windows 11 are causing system crashes with the infamous blue screens on some PCs.

Microsoft released preview updates for Windows this week a report From “Bleeping Computer” on some systems produces the notorious blue screens. Updates with IDs KB5029351 for Windows 11 and KB5029331 for Windows 10 should have brought innovations in search and installation through group policies, or, in the case of Windows 10, a new backup application.

Microsoft has it in the meantime CertainUpdates to Windows 10 21H2/22H2 and Windows 11 22H2 versions can sometimes cause UNSUPPORTED_PRECESSOR error message and PCs blue screen. The error message appears after a reboot and it should automatically uninstall again by rebooting.

messages on reddit It indicates that the error may be related to the latest BIOS of MSI boards. Microsoft has not yet commented on the reasons and promised to investigate. (research and development)