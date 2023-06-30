Diablo IV: When does Season 1 start? It’s next week!

Diablo IV was released less than a month ago, and since then dozens of players have saved Sanctuary from Lilith’s minions. On the other hand, players are excited about the first season of the role-playing game. Blizzard doesn’t have a date in store yet, but we at least now know when the company will reveal it.

As with the previous parts of the series, Blizzard is also using a seasonal mod for Diablo IV to keep players happy. This means that when you start a new season, you have to create a new character and complete the main story again. But the world of Sanctuary will be changed depending on the theme of the season and in the course of the so-called Season Journey, you can expect new events, quests and even new unique items.

Unfortunately, we can’t give you an exact date either, but at least we now know when it will be announced. Rod Ferguson, Blizzard’s lead developer on the Diablo series, tweeted that the Star of the Season release date will be announced next week.

However, there is a lot of speculation in the community. For many fans, it looks like mid-July is set. But who knows, maybe the developers will take a chance and start their first season for Diablo IV exactly one month after the release, which will be July 6, 2023. However, we will not count on this exhausting skepticism on our part.