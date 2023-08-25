macOS for Beginners: Windows Key Meets Mac | Mac and I Podcast

Apple’s operating systems are intuitive and easy to understand, even without going through manual or lengthy learning processes. This applies above all to the user interface – which was already simple – for the iPhone and iPad. In contrast, flexible desktop operating systems have remained more complex and full of distinctive features, some of which are accessible only to seasoned users, and this also applies to Apple’s macOS. Anyone who has spent a large portion of their computing life with Windows and/or Linux can stumble upon making the switch.

In Episode 52 of the Mac & i Apple podcast, macOS veterans Malte Kirchner and Leo Becker talk to colleague Jan-Keno Janssen about his experiences when switching to a MacBook. What immediately causes the head-shaking and frustration in macOS, how to update familiar functions from Windows, eg to manage windows, and where is the @ key already located? Janssen also talks about what works best, what he particularly loves about macOS, and how the notebook with the Apple chip stands out from its Windows competitors in everyday use.

We’re also interested in the quality of Mac software, what role desktop operating systems still play and how manufacturers — especially Apple — ensure more relevance with practical integration functionality. Other topics include what innovations we hope to see in the iPhone 15 and 15 Pro, from USB-C to weight reduction and more optical zoom. The new iPhones should be available in a few weeks.

The Mac & i Apple podcast appears every two weeks with moderating duo Malte Kirchner and Leo Becker. In addition to discussions with guests on specialized topics, we also engage listeners and current developments more closely. We look forward to receiving comments, criticisms and questions at [email protected].

