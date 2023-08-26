GPUs from China now also support DirectX 11

Chinese Graphics Cards MTT S80, MTT S70, MTT S60 and their three workstation branches now support DirectX 11 thanks to the new graphics driver in version 230.40. Graphics accelerators were previously limited to DirectX 12 and Vulkan.

New driver for DirectX 11 and more games

Like Moore’s subjects in a advertisement announced that the latest graphics driver supports other new games in addition to DirectX 11. The range has been expanded to a total of 15 titles, including several well-known sizes.

new games:

Genshin effect

Dota 2

Street Fighter V

Call of duty part 4 modern warfare

Call of duty modern warfare 3

Euro truck simulator 2

Command and Conquer: Red Alert – Remastered

Command and Conquer: The Dawn of Tiberias – Remastered

Stellaris

Human: down

Cities: Skylines

Football Manager 2023

BioShock 2: Remastered

Subnautica: Dave’s Journey

Battlebeat Remastered

Source: Moore Threads











The feature set of graphics cards has also been expanded further and now supports, among other things, display stream compression (“DSC”) of up to 4K at 144 Hz and multi-stream transport (“MST”) over DisplayPort.

New features:

Support for Windows DirectX 11.

PES Control Center game library feature.

DisplayPort Multi-Stream Transport (MST) functionality.

Display Stream Compression (DSC) function, capable of achieving a refresh rate of 144Hz at a resolution of 3840 x 2160.

PES Control Center uninstall driver and restart function, which improves the installation process of PES Control Center.

PES Control Center automatically detects the status of a resizable bar.

Significant improvement in driver efficiency and stability.

Moore Theme MTT S80

In November 2022, Moore Threads MTT S80 was the world’s first PCIe 5.0 graphics card aimed primarily at gamers, plus 4096 shaders based on the internal MUSA architecture (“Chunxiao”) and 16GB GDDR6, providing computing power of 14.4 TFLOPS With a TDP rating of 255 watts.

Chinese graphics card: Moore Threads MTT S80 16GB GDDR6

More thread MTT S70 and S60

While the MTT S80 can draw on 4096 MUSA cores and 16 GiByte GDDR6, the smaller MTT S70 only has 3584 shaders and 7 GiByte GDDR6 graphics memory. On the other hand, the MTT S60 has a 2048 FP32 ALU and 6 GiByte GDDR6 graphic memory and represents the entry level, “middle class” in the form of the Moore Threads MTT S70 achieving 11.2 TFLOPS with a power consumption of 220W TDP.

Raw performance on par with Geforce and Radeon

The powerful 22-billion-capacity (“Spring Dawn”) graphics processor achieves an FP32 computing power of 14.4 TFLOPS with a clock frequency of up to 1800 MHz, thus perfectly positioned between the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 Ti and GeForce RTX 3060, 16, 7 TFLOPS and 12.7 TFLOPS respectively. The Radeon RX 6800, which achieves 13.9 TFLOPS, is also outperformed.

Modern, but (still) relatively slow

A total of three DisplayPort 1.4a connections and one HDMI 2.1 connection handle the image output. The built-in media encoder can accelerate and process AV1, h.265 and h.264 in devices accordingly. Although GPUs from China now offer modern standards and connections, they still lag far behind Geforce and Radeon in terms of performance.

The still very young company, founded in 2020 by former Nvidia CEO Zhang Jianzhong, has made a huge technological leap in just about three years, and the next architecture is already in its final development stage.

The portfolio now consists of six templates:

MTT S1000M, 1024 MUSA cores

MTT S2000, 4096 MUSA cores

MTT S3000, 4096 MUSA cores

MTT S60, 2048 MUSA cores

MTT S70, 3,584 MUSA cores

MTT S80, 4096 MUSA cores

In addition to the new Windows driver (v230.40), Linux drivers for Ubuntu are also available. product pages of graphics cards ready for download.

