Raw Fury saw a great performance in the midsummer of games

Last week has been full of news and Raw Fury would like to thank you for being there.

We’ve put together a glimpse of the latest announcements in case you missed it. We’ve unveiled all sorts of exclusive gaming news, including the official announcement of the sci-fi horror game ROUTINE, American futuristic arcade, open world Moonstone Island, and Ereban: Shadow Legacy. In addition, new gameplay trailers for SKALD: Against the Black Priory, Cassette Beasts, and Flat Eye showed off more than players can expect. Dome Keeper released a demo for Steam Next Fest this week, and Superfuse announced that it will be entering early entry in the fall.

We hope these new additions to the Raw Fury catalog reinforce our belief that gaming is art, and that we are committed to working on titles that deliver rich, diverse stories and compelling gameplay experiences.

You can find trailers for all the recently announced titles on our YouTube page. And as an alert, we’re a long way from wrapping up revealing exclusives this year, or even this summer, as Gamescom is just around the corner, and Raw Fury has more surprises in store.