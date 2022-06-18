Expected Specifications – GBS News

Tecno has confirmed that it will launch Tecno Pova 3 in June

It will be launched in India. Advertising will be made via the brand's social media channels. The teaser shows that the phone will be launched within three days from today. The company has been teasing the device on Amazon for a while now, and it's also confirming key specs on the microsite. According to the teaser, it appears that Tecno Pova 3 is the official sponsor of the ESPL Sports Premier League. mAh battery, 50MP triple rear camera setup, 6.9-inch Full HD+ display and more. It will be available in three color options – black, blue and silver. Here is everything you need to know about the Tecno Pova 3 launch in India.

The complete specifications of the Tecno Pova 3

According to an Amazon announcement, the Indian variant of the device will have a stripe line made up of tiny LEDs in the middle of the back.

The Tecno Pova 3 features a 6.9-inch display with Full HD + resolution with 128Hz refresh rate and 1200 x 2022 pixels resolution. From the teaser image, the chin will be thicker at the bottom of the screen. The company is expected to add an IPS LCD screen to its upcoming device.

The device is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G processor

. The processor is paired with a Mali G graphics card. The phone is said to be sold in a size of 6 GB + 150 GB. The teaser confirms that the phone will have 5GB of virtual RAM technology.



The device offers a 33MP rear triple camera setup which is expected to be accompanied by an 8MP ultrawide camera and a 2MP depth camera. For selfies and video calls, the device can pack an 8-megapixel front camera.

Tecno Pova 3 has been proven to offer a powerful 7000mAh battery unit with 26W fast charging support. Other features include 4D vibration, Z axis linear actuator, dual stereo speakers

