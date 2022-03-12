Google is completely changing the way we name our Pixel phones

Google is giving many of its Pixel smartphones some important functionality with the latest feature drop. We particularly noted one feature that will make life much easier for many people in calls and video conferencing. But there is much more to discover.

Google phones get new features

Google has already implemented the tenth feature for Pixel smartphones. The company’s phones are regularly updated with new features not offered by other manufacturers. With the latest drop feature, we caught a glimpse of a great feature that makes communication and communication easier for many people. Google tops the Pixel phones Automatic translation during calls and video conferences a.

But what does that actually mean? People who cannot or do not want to speak can access translation in calls or video conferencing. There they can write a text for communication during the call, which is not only displayed to the other person as a subtitle in text form, but is also read aloud at the other end. The feature is only available on Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro phones (to test) can be accessed. The choice of languages ​​is also limited.

Google basically builds one with it A new way to communicate for people who can’t or don’t want to talk. Even now, you can participate in a call as a listener, but you don’t have your own voice. You have to hope that eventually someone will read the text you type in the chat. With the new function, this will not be superfluous.

How Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro become localized:

Google offers more features

This was just one of the features being offered. There is a lot:

Snapchat Night Vision: If the light is too bad, you can use Snapchat’s Night Vision mode (Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro only).

If the light is too bad, you can use Snapchat’s Night Vision mode (Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro only). YouTube Watch Parties: You can now also host YouTube Watch Parties. Previously, you had to access offers from third-party providers.

You can now also host YouTube Watch Parties. Previously, you had to access offers from third-party providers. Live translator: New languages ​​are integrated into the live translator. Conversations can now be translated in real time into Spanish, Italian and French (Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro only).

New languages ​​are integrated into the live translator. Conversations can now be translated in real time into Spanish, Italian and French (Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro only). Home screen and lock screen: You can now customize your home screen and lock screen. There are more custom widgets and accessories’ battery levels can be displayed. For example, Google tells you to turn off the alarm if the next day is a holiday.

You can now customize your home screen and lock screen. There are more custom widgets and accessories’ battery levels can be displayed. For example, Google tells you to turn off the alarm if the next day is a holiday. Recorder application: The Recorder app can now convert audio to text in Italian and Spanish (Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro only).

The Recorder app can now convert audio to text in Italian and Spanish (Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro only). abbreviations: You can now direct shortcuts to the Google Assistant in Spanish, Italian, and French.

The feature drop will be rolled out immediately to the Pixel 3a, Pixel 4, Pixel 4a, Pixel 4a (5G), and Pixel 5. The Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro will receive the update later this month.