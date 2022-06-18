Smartphone equipment already known

In a few days, the Xiaomi sub-brand Poco will present two new smartphones. The manufacturer has already revealed some characteristics, but a leak has now revealed all the technical details of the Poco F4 and Poco X4 GT. These are the renamed Redmi models.

With the tagline “strong in all respects”, Poco is currently teasing the upcoming presentation of the Poco F4 and Poco X4 GT on social media channels. In the June 23 from 2pm The brand offers the two smartphones directly via YouTube and Co. The rumors have been circulating for weeks, but Roland Quandt of WinFuture was able to confirm technical details based on official marketing documents.

Again, these are the renamed models that were previously only available in China. Poco F4 Lightweight Customizing Redmi K40S The Poco X4 GT Redmi Note 11T Pro. Behind the sister models Poco F4 GT (Review) And the Poco X4 Pro 5G (comparative test) In contrast, the release of the games Redmi K50 and Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G has been discontinued.

Poco F4

According to Quandt, the Poco F4 is designed for Approximately 430 euros It starts with 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage space. The equipment includes a 6.67-inch AMOLED screen with a resolution of 2,400 x 1,080 pixels, 120 Hz, Up to 1300 nitsGorilla Glass 5 Snapdragon 870And it already exists Poco F3 (comparison test) And a 4500 mAh battery with 67W fast charging.

Photo: WinFuture

There is a 20 MP front camera and a triple camera on the back. The latter consists of 64MP main sensor with optical stabilization (OIS), an 8-megapixel wide-angle camera and a 2-megapixel macro camera. In the Chinese Redmi model, on the other hand, a 48MP main sensor is used.

Poco X4 GT

According to Quandt, the Poco X4 GT Approximately 400 euros Cost and also have eight or 256 GB. The screen is based on LCD technologyIt measures 6.6 inches diagonally and is said to achieve a brightness of 650 nits. Resolution is 2,460 x 1,080 pixels and 120 Hz, and Gorilla Glass 5 is also available here.

Photo: WinFuture

Processor used MediaTek Dimension 8100. By standards, the five-nanometer chip can rival Qualcomm’s best chips and is said to be more efficient. along with that 5,080 mAh battery A smartphone should provide a long battery life. Thanks to fast charging with up to 67W, the device will be full again very quickly. The data of the main camera is consistent with that of the Poco F4, but there is probably no OIS for the main camera.

It remains to be seen if the pricing information is really the manufacturer’s typical early bird prices or the regular recommended prices.

