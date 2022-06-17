Mac Repair: iPhone Camera Mount and AirDrop via Notch

A resourceful Mac user made a feature out of necessity and simply produced a missing accessory himself using his 3D printer. Make the files available online to anyone interested. Another has turned the notch on larger MacBook Pro models, which was controversial when it was introduced by some users, into AirDrop file storage.

iPhone camera mount

Jonathan Wright offers a special bonus to the brave people who have installed macOS Ventura in the first version or later beta. With the improved continuity feature, as of the fall it will be possible to turn the iPhone into an HD webcam. This actually works today with apps available in the App Store. What is still missing are the appropriate accessories for hanging the smartphone on the screen or the cover of the laptop. These will definitely be published in due course by some manufacturers. However, if you do not want to wait that long or want a special installation, you can easily make it yourself using a 3D printer. Wright has the necessary files in printers And the in a github account Available for download.

Notch as AirDrop

Meanwhile, Ian Keen has a clever idea of ​​the notch on the larger MacBook Pro and the new MacBook Air, the notch at the top of the screen being essential for the notebook’s camera. Apple has deleted the macOS region in the menu bar. Keen has now programmed a small tool that turns the notch into a virtual drop zone. Everything looks fine even on Macs without a notch, as seen in another video. If you drag the files there with the mouse, the AirDrop function will start sending the files to your other Apple devices. The shimmering area also gives the incision an extraordinary sheen. Usually, AirDrop requires users to open a share menu and use the corresponding section in Finder.

Unfortunately, Keen is not yet available for download or in the Mac App Store. However, a beta release was announced via Apple’s Testflight distribution post.



(Makky)

