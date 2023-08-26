New map for Season 4 – all places and points of interest at a glance

in the game Gaming news Fortnite

from: Joost Rademacher

Chapter 4 Season 4 has begun in Fortnite. After the update, fans are waiting for many new locations and changes to the new map.

Cary, North Carolina – For Fortnite fans, every start of a new season feels a bit like Christmas. From a new Battle Pass to new and revamped weapons to major map changes, Epic Games delivers loads of new content to Battle Royale players every few months. The new map for Chapter 4 Season 4 in Fortnite is already known and seems to replace some of the well-established Points of Interest (POIs) on the island.

The name of the game Fortnite launch July 21, 2017 Publishers epic games Developer Epic games, people can fly platform PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Nintendo Switch, Android Type battle royale

Fortnite: Season 4 Chapter 4 Map – This is how the island changes in the new season

This is the new map: After much speculation about a new Fortnite Season 4 map in the past few days, we now have our first concrete insights into the new island. Fortnite insider ShiinaBR shared a full image of the Season 4 map on Twitter. As with every season, some things remain the same, but there are also some drastic changes. Here you can see the new map:

This is new on the map: Established biomes from previous Fortnite Chapter 4 seasons will change relatively little in the new season. In the northeast it’s still snowing, in the northwest there’s still autumn forest, and in the south the Japanese biome of Mega City and the forest in the middle of the map from last season are still standing.

Fortnite: New Season 4 map today – quick look at all the locations © Epic Games / ShiinaBR (Montage)

But there are at least three brand-new POIs in the new map for Season 4. Two of them will replace the old locations, and a new location in the southwest will also expand the map. In keeping with the interesting Fortnite Season 4 heist theme, it looks like these state-of-the-art mansions and homes are likely to be heavily guarded. You should be able to find particularly good loot in well-hidden safes.

Fortnite: All New Season 4 Map Locations and Other Innovations

All the highlights of Season 4: It should be especially surprising that with Season 4 the castle will disappear from the Fortnite map. The castle in the northwest of the island has remained unchanged since the beginning of the fourth chapter. However, one of the new bases will now replace the castle. Likewise, lonely labs from the northeast are disappearing. Here you can see all the major POIs from Season 4 at a glance

eclipsed real estate (new)

Relentless Decline (NEW)

Sanguine Suites (New)

Breakwater Bay

Brutal stronghold

Creek Complex

Frenzy Fields

Kenjutsu Crossing

knotted networks

Mega City

Rumble ruins

Shady pillars

Shattered boards

Slapy Shores

Steamy Springs

This will be new in Fortnite Season 4: Of course, the new season doesn’t just bring changes to the Fortnite map. In the last few days before the start of Season 4, Epic Games teased and revealed a ton of new content. From new skins to items to new weapons, there will be a lot of new features to see. We will show you the most important teasers for weapons and skins in Fortnite Season 4 in another article.

We’re also introducing you to the new Fortnite Season 4 Battle Pass with all the upcoming skins waiting for you in it.