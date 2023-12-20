Win the ASUS ROG Ally Windows 11 Gaming Laptop – all the gaming at your fingertips, with full computing power

Today you can win a gaming PC! Well, something like that at least… Actually, the first thing I thought about ROG Ally was whether it could be a vapor deck, but no. the ASUS ROG ALLY It is a full-fledged Windows 11 PC, albeit very easy to use, without any major ifs or buts.

When you start Ally, the first thing you notice is the program’s interface Armory SE. Here you will find all the games you want from different libraries such as Steam or… Game arcade They can be imported, in overview and can be controlled individually. Then I integrated all the important gaming settings into the Command Center. From on-screen control to performance management, you have everything that matters right through touch control. Customization then allows you to get into the details and customize every aspect of the device to your preferences.

It’s all above Windows 11, which is just a button click away. If something can’t be integrated via Armory Crate or you think Photoshop will run on the box – it will – you can do everything here that you can do otherwise in Windows 11. Windows also has the same security that you find in any other Windows system. From Welcome Login to Defender, it’s all at your fingertips.

So you can always see both games and Windies clearly LCD screen 1080 pixels Behind the Victus DXC Gorilla Glass which has 500 nits Exceptionally high brightness. This means you can still see everything outside in bright environments. The DXC coating significantly reduces reflection so the Ally Display reflects much less.

There is high technology behind the screen. the Ryzen Z1 Extreme APU From AMD is a 4nm chip with an RDNA 3 GPU designed for gaming. 8 cores, 16 threads, and 8.6 teraflops operate at different performance levels, which you specify at any point in the program. If the battery needs to last longer, the Z1 Extreme makes do with 9 watts and then switches 15 and 25 watts to turbo mode. Full power is available at 30 watts when running on mains power. Translated to FPS, this means in 1080p in Cyberpunk 2077 runs at 40 fps, Monster Hunter Rise runs at 60, Hogwarts Legacy at 40, and CoD Modern Warfare 2 2022 even runs at 75 fps On medium settings.

Loading times are also thanks PCI Express 4.0 SSD and LPDDR5 6400 memory short. Cyberpunk is here in less than 30 seconds. Naturally, this is the amount of power that is drawn from the battery. Thanks to several improvements, the Ally’s battery lasts up to two hours when playing such games locally. If you’re playing or watching movies via a streaming service like Game Pass, it will take six to eight hours, as Ally doesn’t have to calculate that much itself.

Refrigeration was particularly complex. with The weight of the ROG Ally has remained low at 600 gramsBut the energy is there and of course it generates heat. Since ROG Ally can sometimes stand or lie upside down and the heatpipes aren’t always aligned correctly, they came up with something: anti-gravity heatpipes improve heat transfer using a wick grid, which increases capillary pressure by a greater percentage than 15%. This allows Ally’s cooling solution to remain effective even when upside down. The propellers also have fluid dynamic bearings that don’t care how Ally holds and are particularly durable.

The application field of ROG Ally is also very versatile. Of course, there’s the obvious manual process. But there’s also no problem connecting the ROG Ally to your TV via HDMI, connecting controllers and using it as a stable gaming console. If you need a lot of computing power and want to play Cyberpunk 2077 at 4K with 60 frames, ASUS has the ROG XG Mobile (not raffled off here, sorry). In addition to a few extra ports, this has the RTX 4090 laptop version, which really improves on the ROG Ally graphics. So yeah, we’re really giving the foundation for a real high-end gaming PC here.

So, if you want to play PC games anywhere on a real Windows system and win ASUS ROG Ally, answer the following question by December 26, 2023:

Please enable JavaScript to view this contest.

Click here to see other Eurogamer Christmas competitions! You can participate in all of them until December 26, 2023.