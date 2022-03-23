512.15 WHQL: Nvidia GeForce, RTX Enterprise and Studio with new driver

Just in time for the Nvidia GTC 2022, which came with innovations like the H100 for ExaFLOPS-era AI supercomputers based on Nvidia Hopper, the manufacturer is also releasing new graphics drivers for the GeForce RTX, GeForce GTX, RTX A series (Quadro) and RTX Enterprise plus Studio Driver.

Drivers for GeForce, RTX Enterprise and Studio

After Nvidia introduced the new Hopper HPC architecture for global data centers and a 144-core ARM CPU consisting of two Grace Superchip and Grace Hopper Superchip chips in the GTC 2022, new graphics drivers were introduced Tuesday among other things for the new Nvidia RTX A5500 GeForce RTX 3080 Ti-based GPU (tested).

The manufacturer has released a total of six new graphics drivers and two new companion software, the so-called Experience, for download.

Drivers for Linux, Solaris and FreeBSD

Linux, Solaris, and FreeBSD drivers at version 510.60.02 now also support the Nvidia RTX A5500 and A4000H, among others.

GeForce 512.15 WHQL With Nvidia GeForce Experience 3.25.0.84

RTX Enterprise 512.15 WHQL With Nvidia RTX Experience 1.3.0.5

Studio 512.15 WQHL Driver

Linux x86_64 driver 510.60.02

FreeBSD x86_64 Driver 510.60.02

Solaris driver 510.60.02.0000

Release Notes GeForce 512.15 WHQL (PDF) Certification of the graphics driver, aimed primarily at gamers, among other things, rated “Game Ready” as a first-day driver for Ghostwire: Tokyo, developed by Tango Gameworks and distributed by Bethesda

What’s new in WHQL 512.15?

Game Ready drivers provide the best possible gaming experience for all major new releases.

Before the launch of a new title, our driver team works until the last minute to ensure every performance tweak and bug fix is ​​included for the best gameplay on day one.

Ghostwire: Tokyo Ready Game The new Game Ready Driver provides the best 0-day gaming experience for Ghostwire: Tokyo, which features ray tracing reflections and shadows and uses NVIDIA DLSS to boost performance up to 2X. Additionally, this new Game Ready Driver provides support for Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands as well as the addition of the NVIDIA DLAA to Chorus, Jurassic World Evolution 2, and No Man’s Sky.

Nvidia GeForce 512.15 WHQL Release Notes

Survival horror game Evil Dead: The Game will receive official Nvidia DLSS 2.0 support (testing) on ​​May 13, while Paradise Killer will now support AI resampling and ray tracing reflections via an update.

Spatial upscaling via a gaming driver using NIS

The driver now also supports spatial upscaling of all games using Nvidia Image Scaling (NIS). The detailed provides more information Post on GeForce Blogwhich presents all the innovations of the graphics driver in detail.

The good looking first-person shooter Shadow Warrior 3 (test) is said to deliver up to 68 percent FPS with the latest driver, 4K DLSS, and at least 60 frames per second on all GeForce RTX 3000 series models (“amps”). ) Reach. Manufacturer standards were determined using “performance” DLSS.

68 percent more FPS for Shadow Warrior 3 thanks to DLSS (Image: Nvidia)

Nvidia GeForce, RTX Enterprise, and Studio graphics drivers at 512.15 WHQL and Linux 510.60.02 driver can be downloaded as usual from the ComputerBase download area at the bottom of this message.

