Ollie Chisum is set to miss EnglandSummer tour after being ruled out of the rest of the season due to injury.

Leicester City have announced that Chisum will miss the final two rounds of the Gallagher Premier League regular season after undergoing surgery to repair an unspecified ongoing problem.

The Tigers believe he should be ready for the start of next season in September, but in the meantime they will continue their quest to qualify for next season’s Investec Champions Cup without an influential player.

England are also feeling the repercussions, with coach Steve Borthwick having to plan to take over Japan And New Zealand Without a versatile backfielder capable of filling the void at lock or blindside.

Chisom started every match in this year’s Six Nations and has become a regular in Borthwick’s squad during 23 caps, the majority of which he won in the second row as England currently lack proven options.

The 23-year-old’s last appearance was in the 21-19 defeat to Bristol, and while he was able to complete the game, it was decided that he required surgery.